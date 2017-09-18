Park City readies work plan for 2018

Park City on Wednesday is scheduled to hold an open house centered on the municipal work plan for the next year.

The event will cover a wide range of projects and programs, and it is designed to offer attendees a chance to learn the details in a single setting. Officials hold a similar event annually as they prepare to finalize the plans for the upcoming year. Brick-and-mortar City Hall projects and roadwork typically attract attention at the open houses, but there is also usually interest in environmental programs and transit service.

Numerous City Hall staffers and municipal consultants attend the open houses, manning tables as the attendees move from one project to another studying exhibits and chatting with the city representatives.

The event will include information about a series of transit or transportation topics, including a revamped paid-parking system in the Main Street core, plans for the S.R. 248 entryway and bus service between Park City and Salt Lake City as well as an express route employing electric buses.

Information will be available about City Hall's work force or otherwise affordable housing projects and a planned plaza along Main Street. There will also be information about a planned arts and culture district.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and last 90 minutes on the third floor of the Park City Library.