Park City School Board president resigns

Last night, Julie Eihausen, president of the Park City School District Board of Education, resigned. She announced at the Board meeting that she will leave her position on Sept. 30. She also stated that she will be resigning as a member of the Board on Feb. 5, 2018.

"I thank my constituents and the Park City community for allowing me the opportunity to serve and will miss the participation in the Park City School District, something that has been a part of my life for over 15 years," she said at the meeting.

Eihausen was named president in April of this year after the previous president, Phil Kaplan, stepped down. She has served on the board since 2014 and was previously vice president under Kaplan. Eihausen did not give any reasons for stepping down in her resignation letter.