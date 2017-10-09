Park City voters must soon put their names on the rolls

Election Day is nearly a month away, but an important deadline for voters in Park City and the other municipalities in Summit County is Tuesday.

Anyone who wants to register to vote through the mail and be eligible to cast a ballot in the upcoming election, slated for Nov. 7, must do so by the time the post offices close on Tuesday. Registration forms must carry a postmark of Tuesday, at the latest.

Registering through the mail is seen as one of the convenient ways to put a name on the voter rolls. There are other opportunities, though, in coming weeks to register. Kent Jones, the Summit County clerk and the County Courthouse's chief election official, said someone who misses the mail-in registration deadline may visit his office in Coalville through Oct. 31 to file the paperwork. Someone may also register online through a state election website, http://www.voter.utah.gov, with a deadline of Nov. 1.

Jones said his office continues to receive registration forms, but the volume has not been large. He does not expect there will be a rush of voter registrations during the election season, as there are in years when there is a presidential contest.

"We're getting a couple each day. A few. Nothing really earth-shaking," Jones said, adding, "We'll get our usual new people that will come in. We're not going to get hundreds and hundreds."

Someone must be a resident of Utah for at least 30 days, be at least 18 years old by the time of the election and a U.S. citizen to be eligible to register to vote. The registration requirements are statewide, meaning individual cities do not have their own standards.

The Park City election is the most notable in Summit County. Park City Councilor Andy Beerman and former Mayor Dana Williams are competing for the Marsac Building's highest office while four people – Tim Henney, Josh Hobson, Mark Blue and Steve Joyce — are challenging for two spots on the City Council. There are also municipal elections in the East Side cities of Coalville, Kamas, Oakley, Francis and Henefer.

There are also elections in the South Summit School District, where a bond will be decided, the South Summit Fire Protection District and Summit County Service Area #3, which oversees water rights, roads, trails and parks in Silver Creek Estates.

The Summit County Clerk's Office is managing the elections for the individual communities, districts and the service area. Balloting will be through the mail. Jones said the ballots are scheduled to be sent to registered voters on Oct. 17. They are expected to arrive as early as two days later, he said. They must be returned with a postmark no later than Nov. 6. Ballots can be put in drop boxes that will be placed throughout the county on Election Day itself.

More information is available on the state election website, http://www.elections.utah.gov, and the election page on the County Courthouse's website. City Hall has also posted information on the Park City municipal website.

The county clerk's phone number is 615-3203 if calling from the Park City area and 336-3203 on the East Side. Michelle Kellogg, the election official at City Hall, is reachable at 615-5007.