Park City wants to turn page on racism with Jackie Robinson, Gandhi books

The Park City Library has put on display a selection of books addressing race, a response to recent racially charged incidents in the U.S. like the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The table is signed "Reading to End Racism" and was set up shortly after people approached Park City leaders desiring some sort of municipal action after the violence. The table at the library is apparently modeled on a program in Boulder, Colorado, organized by the YWCA Boulder County.

The Reading to End Racism books at the library include a history of the Negro Leagues baseball teams and a study of the World War II internment of Japanese-Americans.

The books are located on the first floor of the library, close to the information desk.