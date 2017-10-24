Park City wildlife reports include mountain lion in Park Meadows

The Park City Police Department on Sunday night received a report from someone saying they saw a mountain lion on a heavily populated street in Park Meadows.

The department received the report at 10:30 p.m. from someone on Meadows Drive, a street that roughly follows the outer edge of the neighborhood. It is close to vast expanses of open space.

The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they were walking dogs when they saw the mountain lion. It was above a concrete fence and was watching the person and dogs, the police were told.

Public police logs did not provide details about the report.

Mountain lions are occasionally spotted in Park City. A sighting on the edge of Park Meadows would not be surprising since there are large tracts of open space nearby where prey animals are also seen. But the Police Department and state wildlife officials usually take reports seriously since mountain lions pose a threat to people and pets.

The mountain lion sighting was one of a series of cases logged by the Police Department last week involving wildlife like moose. Some of the other cases included:

on Friday, Oct. 20, at 8:44 a.m., a Park City Transit worker reported seeing a moose calf on Park Avenue close to the Park City Library.

on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:17 p.m., a moose was seen near a Park Avenue sidewalk. The animal was spotted in a location where people were apparently attempting to park cars.

on Oct. 19, at 9:57 a.m., a large cow moose was seen on Park Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street.

The Police Department also received at least two reports of deer on roads. At 9:08 p.m. on Oct. 20, a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224, apparently close to the Old Town roundabout. Nobody was injured, the police said. The day before, at 11:48 p.m., a deer carcass was seen in a travel lane along Deer Valley Drive. The Police Department indicated the carcass was a traffic hazard.