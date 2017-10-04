Park City worker rushed to hospital after electrical shock

A worker in Park City received an electrical shock on Monday afternoon that required treatment at a Salt Lake City hospital, the Park City Police Department said.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the authorities received the report at 3:48 p.m. from the 7700 block of Marsac Avenue. Kirk said the incident occurred at the property that is sometimes referred to by its silver mining-era moniker of the Ontario Mine. Kirk said the 911 call indicated a worker was possibly shocked by an overhead power line.

Kirk said the man was carrying an approximately 10-foot metal surveying pole at the time. The pole struck the power line, Kirk said.

The Police Department and the Park City Fire District responded. The Fire District took the man in an ambulance to a burn center at the University of Utah Hospital, Kirk said. He was in critical condition when the ambulance left the scene, he said. Kirk said the man survived and remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The man is 62. The Police Department said he lives in the Park City area.

The Park City Department of Building and Fire Safety investigated the incident. Information about the investigation was not immediately available.