Park City youth football coach dies in car accident

Shawn Long, 44, a beloved figure in the Park City youth sports community, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in a roll-over car accident on U.S. 40 toward Heber.

"Shawn Long has been instrumental with our youth football for over 12 years and he served the Park City youth football president for many years," said Meredith Cervantes, Park City Miners Youth Football Conference vice chair. "Not only was he involved in football, he umpired baseball games (at Basin Recreation and Rocky Mountain Baseball), so he is known throughout the community. He was an all-around genuine guy and adored all of the kids he worked with. He lived for football and the kids. He was so proud of all the kids."

He left behind nine children — Shawn Jr., Michael, Josh, Zared, Alonzo, Joseph, Alexander, Adam, and Augustine.

A YouCaring website was established for his children. Donations can be made here.