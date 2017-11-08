A sampling of the athletic organizations participating in Live PC Give PC

U.S. Adaptive Bobsled and Skeleton Association

According to Dave Nicholls, chairman of the U.S. Adaptive Bobsled and Skeleton Association, the organization has a lot on its plate.

Nicholls said the organization pays to identify, recruit, develop, clothe, equip, transport and fund Paralympic athletes and veterans that want to represent the U.S.

Funding also helps with things like ice time, registration fees and World Cup entry fees.

"Recently, funds from last year's (Live PC Give PC) event helped to defray the cost of travel for four paraplegic athletes who traveled from Park City to Whistler, British Columbia, to participate in their first driving school," Nicholls said. "Round trip fuel, sled transport and lodging and food costs were minimized for each athlete thanks to … last year's donations."

This year, USABSA has a particularly pressing goal. It is focusing on obtaining a World Cup competition practice "monobob" sled, which is specifically designed to accommodate paraplegic, amputee and quadriplegic athletes. Marshall said while all other national teams with adaptive athletes already have a monobob sled, the U.S. currently has none.

"Yet, our athletes are expected to podium without a sled," he said. "This need is now crucial to our athletes here in the U.S.A in order to be competitive, win and obtain further sponsor recognition and support."

He said the modified sleds cost between $30,000 and $35,000 each.

Marshall said, because the sport has only recently been recognized as a provisionally accepted winter paralympic sport by the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, adaptive bobsled and skeleton athletes receive no financial support from the U.S. Olympic Committee or the U.S. Bobsled Federation. That means USABSA has a lot of cost to cover for the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

To learn more about the USABSA and upcoming competitions, go to this website.

Intermountain Karate Foundation

Intermountain Karate Foundation, formerly Park City Karate Booster Club, is also gearing up for the Olympics. The organization sponsors athletes from Park City Karate, which for the past six years has had a national gold medalist in the sport. Though karate won't be on the Olympic schedule until the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Jeana Neu, co-president of Intermountain Karate Foundation, said once the IOC announced Karate would be a sanctioned sport, IKF's members started focusing on building the sport.

"We adopted a new name, Intermountain Karate Foundation, and expanded our fundraising goals and mission to support our competition team athletes in their Olympic ambitions while also promoting karate as an Olympic sport," Neu said. "Our athletes travel to seven out-of-state tournaments including International Jr. Cup and the U.S. Open in Las Vegas in the spring and the U.S. Karate Nationals in the summer."

This is the fourth year IKF has participated in Live PC Give PC. Neu said funding goes to four areas: travel expenses, registration fees, team building activities and promoting the sport. This year, the IKF seeks to raise $23,000, which would cover all of its participating athletes' tournament expenses. The organization is also looking for businesses to sponsor some of the athletes. This year, IKF is supporting Park City resident Tiana Clevenger in her bid for a spot on the U.S. National Team.

For more information, go to this website.

Wasatch Backcountry Rescue

When someone is trapped in an avalanche or otherwise lost or stranded in the Wasatch Range, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue is one of the organizations that comes to help. An all-volunteer group, WBR organizes its roughly 150 members, including 45 dog teams and provides them with training so when disaster strikes, the organization is ready to help.

Usually, Christensen said the organization responds (always under the guidance of law enforcement officials), to situations in the backcountry or in out-of-bounds areas near ski resorts.

"We couldn't do it without Live PC Give PC," said Tracy Christensen, president of WBR . "Right now, the money we raise, it is going to the education of training of dogs and dog teams. We do not buy our members gear, we cannot provide that at that point."

The organization has an upcoming training for its members this winter, when 25 of its dog teams will learn under eight instructors over five days.

"This will be the foundation and core of training for many members for years to come," Christensen said. "We will be providing lectures on snow theory and bringing in some outside instructors to help teach and share their wisdom."

The training doesn't come cheap, but the funding allows Christensen to bring in giants in the field, such as Marcel Meier, who oversees canine training and operations for the Swiss Alpine Rescue service, which Christensen said is the oldest and most successful services in the world.

The organization also sends representatives to schools to educate the public on safe travel in the mountains.

For more information go to this website.

Park City Sailing

Sailing may not sound like "the people's sport" but representatives of Park City Sailing say, at its heart, the sport is for everyone. The local nonprofit is working to make it available to more people.

"Fun fact, last season we worked with over 1,500 people, between kids, adaptive programs, outreach programs, adult learn-to-sail, adult sailing access and racing," said Geoff Hurwitch, president of Park City Sailing. "We're still calculating the numbers for this year but it should be a little higher."

The organization offers scholarships for enrollment in sailing classes, with consideration for children in single-parent homes and for those who need financial aid.

Hurwitch said sailing has gotten a bad rap because of yacht clubs, which present the sport as highly exclusive, but it doesn't have to be that way.

"Boats can be had for a few hundred dollars and can teach people how to work with their hands," Hurwitch said. "More importantly, we feel that it's a sport for all, and so being an open organization and a nonprofit, we work to get anybody interested in the sport to join us."

Hurwitch added that sailing teaches independence, problem solving, a connection with the natural world through the study of wind and current conditions, and driving skills. He also said sailing is for nearly all ages, and has a worldwide community of enthusiasts, who come from all walks of life.

For more information visit sailpc.org.

To donate or peruse other Live PC, Give PC organizations visit this website.