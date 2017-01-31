After Sundance, lower Main Street closes again for World Cup | ParkRecord.com

Park City officials will close lower Main Street to traffic in the middle of the week for a concert marking the World Cup freestyle competitions at Deer Valley Resort, the second closure in quick succession at the location.

The stretch of Main Street between 7th Street and 9th Street is scheduled to close to traffic at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to allow crews to set up the stage. City Hall will also close 9th Street for the event while 7th Street will remain open to traffic.

The closed sections of street are scheduled to reopen to traffic at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The festivities are expected to be similar to past World Cup celebrations along lower Main Street. A concert by The Revivalists is scheduled to anchor the celebration, which also serves as the opening ceremonies of the World Cup. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Fireworks are planned at 10 p.m.

Jenny Diersen, a special events coordinator for City Hall, said parking will be available in regular locations in the Main Street area, including the China Bridge garage, the Swede Alley surface lot and the flagpole lot close to the Swede Alley-Heber Avenue intersection. Paid parking is available on Main Street as well.

There will not be City Hall-operated satellite parking as there was during the recently completed Sundance Film Festival.

Diersen said officials anticipate a crowd of between 2,000 and 4,000 for the concert. She suggested people drive together to the concert and the World Cup competitions or take a bus as a way to reduce traffic.

“Whether attending the concert or attending the on-mountain events, we can all carpool,” she said.

Diersen noted the parking lots outside Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge typically fill on the Friday and Saturday the World Cup is held.

In an online posting about the World Cup events, Deer Valley, meanwhile, says drivers will be allowed to park in the lot outside Snow Park Lodge for the concert. The resort asks people to ride a City Hall bus from Snow Park to Main Street and back.

The street closure on Wednesday is planned shortly after lower Main Street opened to traffic early in the week after the film festival wrapped. Sundance organizers closed lower Main Street to traffic to create the Festival Village, a pedestrian zone that featured setups by official sponsors. The Festival Village was designed to provide the Sundance sponsors with a high-profile location amid the bustling Main Street.

Some of the businesses along lower Main Street were worried as Sundance approached the Festival Village would hurt sales. They later said sales dropped during Sundance as a result of the street closure needed for the Festival Village. There was also concern at the time that the closure for the World Cup festivities, although much shorter in duration, will also hurt sales just days after the street was closed to traffic for Sundance.

Park City officials have long seen lower Main Street, typically the section north of the Heber Avenue intersection, as the preferred location for street closures for concerts or other events. They say, as an example, there is generally less impact on traffic flow than there would be if a similar closure was done on the upper part of Main Street.