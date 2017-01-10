Another Old Town outage traced to issue at PCMR | ParkRecord.com

Old Town suffered a power outage on Monday that was traced to a problem on Park City Mountain Resort land, the second blackout in a little more than a month linked to an issue at PCMR.

There were two outages in Summit County on Monday as windy, snowy weather struck the area. One of them was reported mainly in Old Town. The other involved outlying Summit County, including parts of the Snyderville Basin, Coalville and Wanship, and was not related to the weather.

The outage that generally involved Old Town started at 6:32 a.m. Power was restored at 9 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power said 1,251 customers were impacted. City Hall said some of the streets where power was lost included Main Street, Park Avenue, Daly Avenue and King Road. Each of the streets is in the southern reaches of the neighborhood.

Paul Murphy, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson, said the outage started after a tree fell on a power line at PCMR. Murphy was not sure of the location of the tree. A PCMR spokesperson was also unsure of the location.

The outage on Monday followed shortly after an early December blackout in Old Town. After the December outage, Rocky Mountain Power described an unusual set of circumstances that City Hall officials linked to PCMR. The utility said at the time snowmaking operations caused ice to build up on a power line. Rocky Mountain Power needed to open a circuit breaker to allow a crew to manually clear the ice. Power was cut off to a section of line during the clearing, which is standard operating procedure for Rocky Mountain Power.

A different Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson said at the time he was not aware of another outage caused by ice buildup on power lines from a snowmaking operation.

Hugh Daniels, the emergency manager at City Hall, said the outage on Monday was a “matter of weather.” Daniels said the two outages do not seem to be connected. He said he is not aware of anyone from City Hall discussing the first outage with PCMR officials.

“At this time, it appears to be a product of our current weather pattern, and the two events appear to be coincidental,” Daniels said.

The outage on Monday that was reported outside of Old Town began at 6:55 a.m. Most of the power was restored at 10:55 a.m. and power was restored to the rest of the impacted customers at 12:31 p.m. It involved 2,531 customers. Crews responded to locations like Ute Boulevard, Highland Drive and Center Street, Murphy said. He said the cause was determined to be the deterioration of underground power lines.

The weather on Monday was difficult as Park City received another in a series of snowstorms. Skiers have been delighted, but driving and everyday chores have been tough for much of the past week-plus.