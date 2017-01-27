As Sundance ends, it is time for a set change in Park City | ParkRecord.com

It is nearly time for a set change in Park City.

The Sundance Film Festival breakdown is scheduled to start on Saturday, the day before the festival closes, and continue through the following weekend. There are numerous temporary setups inside buildings, tents and other festival-related installations that need to be torn down. There are also parking restrictions that will be removed as Sundance ends.

One of the key locations that will be addressed quickly is lower Main Street, the site of the Festival Village. City Hall says the teardown of the location is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Jenny Diersen, a special events coordinator for the municipal government, said lower Main Street will be opened for traffic briefly if the teardown is finished ahead of schedule. If that occurs, the lower stretch of the street will then be closed again to traffic from 4 a.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. on Thursday for a concert marking a World Cup freestyle competition at Deer Valley Resort. Should the Sundance teardown not be finished ahead of schedule, the lower section of Main Street will remain closed until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

On Swede Alley, where Festival Base Camp is located, normal road operations are expected to return on Sunday. The dismantling of Festival Base Camp, though, is expected by Feb. 5. The small stretch of 5th Street outside the Main Street post office, the location of the Cinetransformer, is scheduled to reopen on Sunday afternoon.

Parking in the Main Street core, meanwhile, will revert to its normal restrictions on Sunday. The Brew Pub lot toward the southern end of Main Street will be reopened on Sunday afternoon, paid parking will return to Main Street and the China Bridge garage will be available again on Sunday.

At the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center, the site of a Sundance screening room, the tennis courts are scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The gymnasium’s expected reopening is at noon on Wednesday.

Sundance each year occupies numerous public and private spaces, moving in for setup in the days before the opening of the festival and then tearing down the theater equipment, decorations and other temporary installations shortly afterward.

There are also numerous temporary corporate setups without official ties to Sundance that open in rented space, particularly along Main Street, for the festival. Many of those are shuttered soon after the especially busy, celebrity-filled opening weekend, allowing the year-round tenants to reopen.