Body found on Park City trail in an apparent suicide | ParkRecord.com

A body was found on a trail on the edge of Park Meadows on Saturday morning, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the man apparently committed suicide.

Wade Carpenter, the police chief, said a young man on a trail off Silver Cloud Drive found the body of a 64-year-old man on the ground. Carpenter said the man suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He said a gun was recovered at the scene. The man is from Summit County. The police did not immediately release his name pending notification of next of kin.

Carpenter said a warning had been placed on the man’s vehicle the previous day after it was found left at a parking area close to the trail.