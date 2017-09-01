Boulder bound: Park City headed to progressive Colorado city

A group of Parkites next week is scheduled to depart on an educational mission to a Colorado city where higher learning is the key industry.

The annual City Tour's destination is Boulder, the home of the University of Colorado and a place widely known for environmental programs that stretch back decades. The City Tour is designed to provide the travelers with insights about the destinations and the opportunity to consider whether programs, policies and facilities in the other communities could be considered by Park City.

The trip leaves on Wednesday and returns on Sunday, providing five days of immersion as the tour-goers meet with government, business and not-for-profit leaders. There will be tours of Boulder and gatherings to exchange ideas. The travelers include City Hall and County Courthouses officials, business leaders, not-for-profit executives and members of the Leadership Park City training class.

The City Tour itinerary also includes stops in the historic gambling town of Black Hawk, Colorado, and the Colorado mountain resort of Vail. The brief stop in Vail will include social meetings with officials from Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts.

Most of the time will be spent in Boulder, though, as the group delves into the mechanics of the community. Boulder, with a population of approximately 105,000, is much larger than Park City, but the two communities have many of the same priorities. The downtowns are important to the two places, each has long been committed to preserving land as open space and the two cities are both combating traffic.

"Boulder is kind of the granddaddy of all the things most of the resort towns do," said Myles Rademan, who directs the Leadership Park City program and has organized the City Tour for years.

The City Tour in 2013 was scheduled to visit Boulder, but terribly flooding forced a late change in the destination. Rademan has wanted to schedule a Boulder trip since the cancellation four years ago. He said topics of interest include the open space program, the historic district and a pedestrian mall. Other issues that will be highlighted include transportation, affordable housing and sustainability. Rademan said Park City years ago adopted some of Boulder's issues, such as preserving open space.

The City Tour itinerary includes:

meetings at the Boulder municipal offices centered on issues like housing, safe streets, parking and energy

tours highlighting affordable housing projects, open space and the Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian shopping, dining and entertainment district

gatherings with economic, tourism and downtown officials

a bicycle tour of the community