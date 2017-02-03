Bus hits moose in Park City, resulting in it being put down | ParkRecord.com

A bus hit a moose on the Park City entryway late in January, leaving the animal with injuries that required the authorities to put it down, the Park City Police Department said.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a bus belonging to a transportation company was driving inbound on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the intersection with Meadows Drive when the animal stepped into the road.

The moose suffered an unspecified number of broken legs, Kirk said. A police officer shot and killed the moose based on the injuries. Law enforcement or state wildlife officers typically put down an animal if it is badly injured in a traffic accident. The moose was a bull that appeared to be two years old, the police said.

Kirk said there were 16 people on the bus at the time of the accident. The Police Department said in an online posting the driver suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene. The bus suffered damage to the front end. It needed to be towed from the scene, Kirk said.

The accident was reported at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 29. The online posting said the road was closed briefly as emergency crews responded.

Moose sightings are regularly reported to the Police Department, but it is rare for a moose to be involved in a traffic accident.

The death of the moose on S.R. 224 occurred amid a series of sightings. On the morning of Jan. 28, a cow moose and a calf were spotted bedded down close to a pool along Park Avenue, drawing attention from people in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival. In the evening two days earlier, a cow moose and a calf were spotted close to the Marsac Avenue-Hillside Avenue intersection. They were apparently running on the road, the police were told. On Jan. 30, meanwhile, the Police Department said it fielded calls about a moose seen on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

Law enforcement officers and wildlife officers say people should not approach a moose and they should keep pets away from the animals. Law enforcement sometimes monitors a moose if there is concern it could pose a danger to people or pets. In rare cases, wildlife officers must tranquilize a moose and move it to an unpopulated location in the mountains.