Council approves encroachment of crane | ParkRecord.com

Traffic on Heber Avenue flow more consistently with a change in cranes used during the reconstruction of the Kimball Garage property spanning Heber Avenue between Main Street and Park Avenue.

After Council had questions and concerns about the placement of the crane at the April 13 meeting, currently a mobile crane that causes traffic to close down Heber Avenue when in use, staff explored options of locating a tower crane in an elevator shaft on the property, a tower crane anchored on the property that would encroach on city property or continuing the use of the mobile crane.

Mayor Jack Thomas said the negative impact on the historic structure was reason to negate using the elevator shaft as an anchoring point.

The council voted unanimously to allow an encroachment of an anchored crane on the Heber Avenue side of the building. Traffic mitigation efforts for lane shifts were already in place to allow traffic to pass the site, even when the crane was in use.

Council also agreed to an air right agreement that would allow the arm of the crane to swing outside of the property borders because of wind currents. Tony Tyler, representing the developer, emphasized that the crane would not be carrying loads over any buildings.

According to Superintendent Dino Furano of R&O Construction, it will take some time to order and place the tower crane, but he hopes to do it as soon as possible.

Renting a crane with a small footprint is just one of the ways the construction has paid close attention to the site's impact on the neighborhood.

"I have four cameras in my office that monitor the roads, so if I see a problem, I can immediately get out and take care of it. I don't have to wait for someone to come and tell me something is wrong," Furano said.

R&O also hired a full-time person to monitor the roads, and measure vibrations caused by construction. Furano added that they spent money for alternative, less invasive methods of construction.

The anchored tower crane will remain in its location as long as it is needed, up to Nov. 21, and cannot be used on Sundays or during events.