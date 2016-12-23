Counterfeit $100 bills found in Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department on Monday fielded a report involving someone at Park City Mountain Resort attempting to unknowingly use counterfeit money.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the department received the report at 12:33 p.m. at the main ticket office. Kirk said an employee at the ticket office became concerned with two of the three $100 bills presented by a patron. They “appeared suspicious,” Kirk said. PCMR management contacted the Police Department with the patron still there. The police found issues with the paper quality, the watermark and coloration, he said, adding that the printing was blurred.

Kirk said the patron, a 52-year-old man from Mexico, told the police he received the $100 bills and other bills at a currency exchange in Merida, Mexico, in the Yucatan region. The Police Department took the bills to a local bank for scanning. The scan determined they were counterfeit, Kirk said.

The Police Department forwarded the bills to a Secret Service agent. The Secret Service is the agency that investigates counterfeiting cases. The man is not a suspect in the counterfeiting.

“The patron who produced the counterfeits was really unaware and a victim himself,” Kirk said.

He said reports of counterfeit currency are uncommon in Park City and there were not additional ones at about the same time as the one on Monday. Kirk encouraged people to use caution when dealing with paper currency, particularly in larger denominations like $100 bills.