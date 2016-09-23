Crane erected in Deer Valley | ParkRecord.com

A developer recently erected a crane in Deer Valley that is visible from points in Old Town.

East West Partners is building the 27-unit One Empire Pass condominium lodge project on Empire Club Drive. Construction started in June while the crane, which is approximately 85 feet in height, appeared last week.

East West Partners anticipates the crane will stand for approximately one year, likely coming down in the fall of 2017.

It is located roughly along the same line of sight from Old Town as a crane that was used in the construction of the Stein Eriksen Residences. It went up in 2014 and has since been removed.