Daylong event will detail the mechanics of Park City | ParkRecord.com

The annual Leadership 101 event, a daylong study of the mechanics of City Hall and other issues of importance to the community dialogue, is scheduled on Wednesday.

Leadership 101 is designed for people who want to learn about a broad range of issues in a condensed format. Three organizations – Leadership Park City, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation – present Leadership 101. The program marks 20 years in 2017.

Leadership 101 involves a lineup of speakers from the public and not-for-profit sectors, including a series of City Hall officials. The mayor of Park City typically delivers a de facto state of the city address annually during Leadership 101. Mayor Jack Thomas is scheduled to speak for 20 minutes early in the event. Diane Foster, the Park City manager, is also slated to talk to the crowd. The Park City School District will present as will officials from the County Courthouse.

City Hall managers will provide comments as well. A combined 45 minutes are set aside for Anne Laurent, the community development director, sustainability manager Luke Cartin and Alfred Knotts, who is the transportation manager. Police Chief Wade Carpenter and Sheriff Justin Martinez will also speak. Other presenters will discuss tourism and the legacy from the 2002 Winter Olympics. A panel of figures from not-for-profit organizations will talk for 30 minutes.

Leadership 101 is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – The Yarrow. There is a $35 registration fee with lunch and breaks included in the price.

More information and registration is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select ‘Leadership 101’ on the front page of the website. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/departments/leadership-park-city. More information is also available by contacting Karen Anderson at City Hall, 615-5186 or karen.anderson@parkcity.org.