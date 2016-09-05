Deadline nears to submit pro/con statements on Bonanza Flats General Obligation Bond | ParkRecord.com

In advance of the Nov. 8 general election, Park City voters are encouraged to submit arguments for or against the Bonanza Flats General Obligation Bond.

Under Utah law, an eligible Park City voter must file a request to provide an argument (for or against the bond) with the Summit County Clerk 65 days prior to the general election. The deadline for filing this request is Tuesday, Sept. 6 by 5 p.m. The County Clerk will select one voter who requested to submit an argument in favor of the bond and one voter who requested to submit an argument against the bond.

The voters selected by the County Clerk to submit an argument for or against the bond must submit their respective arguments to the County Clerk at least 60 days prior to the general election or by Sept. 9 by 5 p.m. The arguments may not exceed 500 words in length and not list more than five names as sponsors.

The County Clerk must, within one business day after receiving both arguments, send via email or mail a copy of the argument in favor of the ballot proposition to the eligible voter who submitted the argument against the ballot proposition, and a copy of the argument against the ballot proposition to the eligible voter who submitted the argument for the ballot proposition. Those voters may then submit a rebuttal argument containing no more than 250 words to the County Clerk no later than 45 days before election date, or Sept. 29.

These arguments may be used in the voter information pamphlet, which will be distributed to all eligible Park City voters prior to the General Election and the City’s website. The arguments will also be used in the election voter guide posted on vote.utah.gov and the Lt. Governor’s election website.

Requests to provide Bonanza Flats General Obligation Bond arguments must be submitted in writing by email to kentjones@summitcounty.org or by mail to:

Summit County Clerk

P.O. Box 128

Coalville, Utah 84017