Joyce files for council | ParkRecord.com

Steve Joyce is the first to publicly announce he is running for a seat on the Park City Council this fall.

"I've been thinking about it for a long time, either running for mayor or city council," Joyce said. He added the news that current council member Cindy Matsumoto will not run created the perfect time and opportunity to try for a council seat.

Joyce currently serves on the Park City Planning Commission. He was one of three appointees that came on board after the Commission finalized the master plan at the end of 2013.

"I enjoy working on the planning commission, but I'm interested in doing something with a little broader scope," he said.

Joyce praised the current council's decision to focus on three priorities: traffic, affordable housing and energy use, and sees his business background as one of the assets he would bring.

His experience includes 12 years at IBM, as well as starting his own company. Transferrable skills from those experiences include working with large budgets, matching organizational priorities with budgets, and strategic planning for an entity with many moving parts. His history of being goal-oriented mesh well with skills needed on a city council, he said.

Joyce lives with his wife Julie in the April Mountain neighborhood of the Aerie, and he feels tightly woven into the Park City community for the past 13 years. He sits on several non-profit and advisory boards, including Summit Land Conservancy, Summit County Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Board, Utah 1033 and the Park City Rotary.

He believes those ties, as well as his service on the planning commission and the time flexibility of retirement are other advantages that could help his candidacy, and eventually, the council.

"The council does more work as liaisons across the city and I have been told by several people that it will be a bigger time commitment [than the planning commission].

"I have a good understanding of where things work well in this community and where things don't," he said.

As of Tuesday, Joyce said he had not chosen his campaign platform. The official window opens June 1 and ends June 7.

Joyce's appointment on the planning commission officially ends this summer, but Mayor Jack Thomas has the discretion of extending all three expiring appointments if he feels a need to keep experience commissioners on to complete work on the Treasure Hill project.

If that happens, Joyce said he is happy to stay. He also hopes to continue working on the planning commission if his bid for city council is unsuccessful.