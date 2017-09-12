Moose stays in Park City neighborhood

The Park City Police Department last week received additional wildlife reports, including a case involving a moose that remained in a neighborhood for at least three days.

The reports last week continued a string of cases involving moose and other animals in Park City neighborhoods or elsewhere in the city.

On Monday, Sept. 4, a bull moose was seen on Meadow Creek Drive at 3:27 p.m. It had been "living on the property" for three days and consumed vegetation, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was apparently worried about the possibility of a conflict between the moose and dogs. The moose was between a house and a driveway when the police were contacted.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, a moose was seen in a parking lot somewhere along Sidewinder Drive at 1:17 p.m. Earlier that day, at 10:58 a.m., a moose was spotted behind a building on the 1700 block of Prospector Avenue. The animal was between Prospector Avenue and Kearns Boulevard, the police were told.

On Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:44 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint about two traffic accidents involving deer in the vicinity of the intersection of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. It was not clear from public police logs whether the same driver hit both of the animals.