Mountain lion, other animals seen in Park City

The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive reports about wildlife sightings, including a case involving a mountain lion.

The reports last week were the latest in a string of sightings since the middle of August.

The mountain lion sighting last week was logged on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:27 p.m. The person who contacted the police said the animal was seen on a hillside between Deer Valley Drive and Golden Way. Public police logs did not provide details.

The report of a mountain lion was filed approximately two weeks after other sightings of one of the animals. The earlier reports included a sighting in the area of Mellow Mountain Road and Sunnyside Drive.

Some of the other wildlife cases reported last week included:

on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10:43 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224. Nobody was injured, but public police logs did not provide details about the animal.

on Aug. 31 at 8:09 p.m., a moose was seen in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Kearns Boulevard. It was close to the road, the police were told.

on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11:18 a.m., three deer were reported to be "trapped" in a location at or close to the Park City High School campus on Kearns Boulevard. It was apparently at or close to the school's football stadium.