Mountain lion, other animals seen in Park City
September 5, 2017
The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive reports about wildlife sightings, including a case involving a mountain lion.
The reports last week were the latest in a string of sightings since the middle of August.
The mountain lion sighting last week was logged on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:27 p.m. The person who contacted the police said the animal was seen on a hillside between Deer Valley Drive and Golden Way. Public police logs did not provide details.
The report of a mountain lion was filed approximately two weeks after other sightings of one of the animals. The earlier reports included a sighting in the area of Mellow Mountain Road and Sunnyside Drive.
Some of the other wildlife cases reported last week included: