Neighbors mount broad challenge to Park City event space | ParkRecord.com

Opponents of a plan to operate an event space at the former site of the Kimball Art Center have appealed a City Hall panel’s approval of the permit that was needed for the space, adding to a lengthy list of examples at the site highlighting the difficulties of developing in Old Town.

The Park City Historical Society and two individuals who live close to the site – John Stafsholt and Sanford Melville – submitted the three-page appeal on Dec. 22. It was signed by Melville. The appeal of the Park City Planning Commission approval will be put before the Park City Council. The Park City Planning Department anticipates the appeal will be heard in mid-February.

The Planning Commission in December approved a permit allowing an event space to operate at the site, which is located at the high-profile Main Street-Heber Avenue intersection. The vote was unanimous, but there was resistance from some in the neighborhood at the approval meeting. They were concerned about an event space operating so close to the surrounding neighborhood. The developer, a firm under the umbrella of California-based Columbus Pacific Properties, sees the event space as critical to the business plan of the redevelopment.

The project earlier won an approval for the redevelopment of the site, but a separate permit was needed to operate the event space. The developers recently built a construction fence around the site, signaling the start of work. The appeal is a challenge to the event space rather than the overall project, saying the event space is “not compatible due to its impact on the municipality and surrounding neighbors, and the conditions imposed as part of the approval do not substantially mitigate or eliminate the detrimental impacts.”

Some of the points in the appeal include:

the anticipated noise, which the appeal says “will most certainly negatively impact the quality of life of the surrounding residential neighborhood and the up-slope adjoining areas.” The appeal says the event space would be able to operate “for as many days a year as the operators can schedule” with times running to midnight.

light pollution in the neighborhood

traffic worries, which the appeal says were not fully considered. The appeal says City Hall staffers “erroneously based its analysis on a finding that this new large commercial event space will not generate any new traffic to the site versus previous uses of the site.” It adds that a traffic study was not undertaken.