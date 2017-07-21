Building labeled ‘not historical enough’ | ParkRecord.com

Park City's Planning Department notified the Planning Commission that this A-frame house on Woodside Avenue, constructed in 1967 according to the Summit County Recorder's Office, but does not meet the criteria for Landmark or Significant Designation. The A-frame was constructed outside of the identified historic periods Settlement & Mining Boom Era (1868-1893), Mature Mining Era (1894-1930), and Mining Decline & Emergence of the Recreation Industry (1931-1962).