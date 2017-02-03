Open house planned for hospital’s new wing | ParkRecord.com

Park City Hospital had no available office space for physicians before the building’s new wing was completed in December. The doctors who did have a place to accomplish administrative duties were scattered throughout the building, sometimes far from where they consulted patients.

The second floor of the hospital’s new $40 million wing now has office space close to where patients are seen.

Amy Roberts, the hospital’s public relations manager, said the add-on has other perks as well: The wellness center on the hospital’s first floor was expanded. There also is a new education center, which has several conference rooms and can seat up to 500 people.

“It was necessary to build the addition to accommodate existing physicians and expand services to the community,” Roberts said. “We wanted to bring Intermountain physician specialists together, connected to the hospital, for a better patient experience.”

To introduce Park City residents to the new wing, hospital staff planned an open house for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4-6 p.m. The hospital is located at 900 Round Valley Drive, past the People’s Health Clinic and the Summit County Health Department building.

Roberts said the open house will include yoga classes every 15 minutes, a photo booth, cooking demos and samples from the new juice bar. Attendees will also be able to tour the new sleep lab, run on the wellness center’s high-speed treadmill and meet health-care providers.

There is even an opportunity for that day’s hospital visitors to win tickets to see TV personality and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who will speak at the new education center on March 3. The first 250 people to visit the “Dr. Oz Booth” at the open house will get tickets to the event.

The process of adding more space to the hospital, now able to welcome famous surgeons for mass lectures, began in June 2014 when construction for the new wing started.

The addition, which cost $40 million to build, has a modern look but also a rustic feel, as Roberts put it. Paintings by local artists are on display, natural-colored carpeting lines its hallways, and slate stones protrude from some of its walls.

“Things like natural light, views of nature, exposure to art and even the paint colors on the walls all contribute to healing and wellness,” Roberts said. “That’s why we chose warm, soothing colors throughout the building.”

The wing — built with several recycled materials and solar panels — is also LEED certified, meaning it meets the standards of the popular green-building certification program.

Roberts said she’s pleased with the wing’s design, but more importantly, she is excited about the new technology and instruments inside it.

“We have a new state-of-the-art endoscopy unit, which is a dedicated area where medical procedures are performed with endoscopes (cameras) used to visualize structures within the body, such as the digestive tract and genitourinary system,” she said.

Specialists in general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, pain management, dermatology and allergies are now on the second floor in offices adjacent to each specialty’s consulting rooms.

“The Rosenberg, Cooley and Metcalf Orthopedic Clinic was also expanded, and there is a clinic for independent physicians who work in the community part time,” Roberts said.

The open house set for Feb. 9 has a Valentine’s theme (the photo booth will be called Sweetheart Smiles and the juice will be advertised as love potion). Roberts said the “love” theme also applies to the idea that everyone should love their body, which is why she believes the LiVe Well Center’s new digs, equipped with a massage room and a cozy waiting area, will be an important asset to the community.

Dr. Kelly Woodward, the center’s medical director, agrees. He said preventative care is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle. He hopes Parkites will take advantage of the upgraded center, which has a staff that includes a sports medicine specialist, dietitians, exercise physiologists, wellness coaches and instructors, massage therapists and more.

“People need to have a place where they can get the advice, testing, guidance and help to do things in the areas of exercise, nutrition, stress management, better sleep — all the things that help people be healthy, rather than sick or injured.”

The Park City Hospital was completed in 2009, making it the first hospital in Park City since the Miners Hospital closed in the 1950s. The hospital provides orthopedic care, plastic surgery options, emergency care and many other services.

It’s new wing includes the LiVe Well Center, conference rooms, and offices and consulting areas for several specialists. There will be an open house for the new wing from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Visit http://www.parkcityhospital.org for information on the hospital and its new wing.