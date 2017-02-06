Park City-area man succumbs to injuries after ice breaks off Old Town roof | ParkRecord.com

A Park City-area man died early Saturday morning from injuries he sustained the day before when a large piece of ice hit him after breaking off a roof in Old Town, the authorities said.

City Hall identified the man as Jon Henry. He was 50 years old. The accident occurred at a little after 2 p.m. on Friday on the 900 block of Woodside Avenue.

Ray Huntzinger, a Park City Fire District battalion chief, said he was washing windows between two houses at the time of the accident. The ice fell from a height of approximately two stories, he said. The Fire District estimated the ice weighed at least several hundred pounds.

He was working alone, but someone heard the ice crash down and saw that the man was hit, he said.

“He was pinned under a large piece of ice,” Huntzinger said.

Two fire engines and two ambulances responded. Huntzinger said the firefighters could not move the ice off the man. They instead used a sledgehammer to break the ice and free the man.

A medical helicopter transported the man to a hospital in Salt Lake City. City Hall said he died at the hospital.