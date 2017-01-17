Park City drafts a Sundance script for residents | ParkRecord.com

Park City has drafted a script for the Sundance Film Festival.

Dubbed the community guide, City Hall offers wide-ranging information and tips about navigating Park City during the festival. Sundance opens on Thursday and runs until Jan. 29. It is the busiest stretch on Park City’s calendar, and many Parkites for years have needed to avoid traffic and crowds as they go about their everyday lives. The community guide is one of several Sundance-related publications created by City Hall, but it is the one that is most geared toward Park City residents.

The community guide “will help guide you around all the action with minimal impacts on your daily schedule,” the document says.

The community guide provides a rundown of the anticipated traffic during Sundance, an important bit of information for people who cannot rely exclusively on buses. It notes that traffic increases between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then at 4 p.m., as traffic from the mountain resorts combines with the evening rush hour.

The document identifies streets like the S.R. 224 and S.R. 248 entryways as those that are busy. Other streets that could be busy include Bonanza Drive, the lower section of Deer Valley Drive, Empire Avenue and Lowell Avenue, the community guide says. It says someone could attempt to change their schedule to avoid those times.

“Keep that cool Park City attitude and plan a little extra time to get from place to place,” the community guide says.

The community guide, meanwhile, lists the street closures related to Sundance, including lower Main Street and 5th Street, as well as parking restrictions in places like Main Street and the Brew Pub lot toward the southern end of Main Street.

It also offers information about parking, including free options at the satellite lot at Richardson Flat, the Sandridge lots off Marsac Avenue and the mountain resort parking lots from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Paid parking is available in the China Bridge garage for $25 beginning on Thursday and $10 starting on Tuesday.

And, in a section especially designed for people who live in Park City, City Hall provides tips for getting to the Main Street post office. Many people keep post-offices boxes there. The community guide suggests someone go to the post office earlier than 1 p.m. and notes there are a few short-term parking spaces set aside for people headed to the post office.

The community guide is available on the front page of the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. A Spanish translation is also available on the website. The direct link to the English version is: http://www.parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=37117 while the link to the Spanish-language one is: http://www.parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=37115.