Park City drivers jarred by road cuts on S.R. 224
Tire damage blamed on work along the entryway
September 12, 2017
The Park City Police Department last week received at least four complaints about roadwork along S.R. 224 apparently jarring people as they drove over a series of cuts in the state highway that were made as part of a project addressing drains.
The cuts created a bumpy ride along the Park City entryway as drivers encountered them in quick succession. The complaints logged by the Police Department started on Sept. 2 and continued through at least Sept. 7.
The complaints included:
Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said the Utah Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the work, had the cuts partially filled after the reports. Kirk acknowledged the cuts could startle drivers.
"Especially at nighttime that presents a potentially dangerous situation," Kirk said.