Park City drivers jarred by road cuts on S.R. 224

Tire damage blamed on work along the entryway

by Jay Hamburger
THE PARK RECORD
Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A sign along S.R. 224 warns drivers of an impending bump as they approach a cut in the road made as part of a project addressing drains. The Park City Police Department last week received driver complaints about the cuts. The cuts were partially filled after the complaints.

The Park City Police Department last week received at least four complaints about roadwork along S.R. 224 apparently jarring people as they drove over a series of cuts in the state highway that were made as part of a project addressing drains.

The cuts created a bumpy ride along the Park City entryway as drivers encountered them in quick succession. The complaints logged by the Police Department started on Sept. 2 and continued through at least Sept. 7.

The complaints included:

  • on Sept. 7 at 9:21 p.m., when someone reported there was a "ditch" in the road along S.R. 224 that needs to be filled. The Police Department considered the issue a traffic hazard, according to department logs.
  • on Sept. 7 at 9:01 p.m., a case was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, where an inbound driver traveling at a speed under the posted limit reported they "blew out a tire because of the road." The department logs did not provide details about the damage.
  • on Sept. 6 at 2:35 p.m., someone reported the "cuts are too deep in the road," the department said. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the cuts would cause an accident.
  • on Sept. 2 at 10:18 p.m., when someone reported deep cuts in the road in the vicinity of the S.R. 224-Meadows Drive intersection.

    Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said the Utah Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the work, had the cuts partially filled after the reports. Kirk acknowledged the cuts could startle drivers.

    "Especially at nighttime that presents a potentially dangerous situation," Kirk said.

