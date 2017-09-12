Park City drivers jarred by road cuts on S.R. 224

The Park City Police Department last week received at least four complaints about roadwork along S.R. 224 apparently jarring people as they drove over a series of cuts in the state highway that were made as part of a project addressing drains.

The cuts created a bumpy ride along the Park City entryway as drivers encountered them in quick succession. The complaints logged by the Police Department started on Sept. 2 and continued through at least Sept. 7.

The complaints included:

on Sept. 7 at 9:21 p.m., when someone reported there was a "ditch" in the road along S.R. 224 that needs to be filled. The Police Department considered the issue a traffic hazard, according to department logs.

on Sept. 7 at 9:01 p.m., a case was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, where an inbound driver traveling at a speed under the posted limit reported they "blew out a tire because of the road." The department logs did not provide details about the damage.

on Sept. 6 at 2:35 p.m., someone reported the "cuts are too deep in the road," the department said. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the cuts would cause an accident.