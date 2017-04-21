Park City flushes water system | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Public Utilities Department is conducting a flush of the waterworks system over the next month, a regular operation that is designed to increase water quality as particles are removed from the mains.

During a flush, water is sent through a section of line at a high velocity, eventually exiting at a main. Lots of water is lost during a flush as it is sent out of the mains, and it sometimes pools on streets. The department wants to avoid traffic problems related to the water and wants to guard against the water flowing into streams.

The Public Utilities Department says it typically conducts flushes at times of the year when demand for water is low. The operations occur annually.

You will see water running down gutters into storm drains, but this is not a water main break or waste," Park City said in a release outlining the flushing.

The department, meanwhile, cautions that water may become light brown during a flushing operation. If that happens, the department says the water should not be used for 30 minutes. After the 30 minutes, cold water should be run until the water is clear and then five minutes afterward.

The flushing operations are planned on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The work is expected to take up to six weeks. The work will occur across Park City. It started in Thaynes Canyon.

More information is available by contacting the Public Utilities Department at 615-5305. Additional information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select "Water Main Line Flushing" in the Latest news section of the front page. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/16321/23?backlist=%2fhome.