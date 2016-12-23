 Park City honors preservation of Fletcher’s restaurant building | ParkRecord.com

Park City honors preservation of Fletcher’s restaurant building

The project on Main Street garners award from City Hall panel

Park City officials presented a painting at a recent City Council meeting honoring the preservation efforts at 562 Main St., the building that houses Fletchers restaurant. The painting will hang at the Marsac Building. From left: project architect Jonathan DeGray, Steve Demarest, Sue Demarest and Mayor Jack Thomas. The Demarests control the business entity that owns the building.Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City officials recently honored the preservation efforts at 562 Main St., the building that houses Fletcher’s restaurant.

The historic building underwent an ambitious renovation that was completed in late 2015. City Hall says an addition on the back that was not historic was removed and historic materials were preserved throughout the project. The building was panelized, meaning that walls were temporarily removed, a new structural skeleton was made and the walls reattached afterward.

The municipal government, meanwhile, negotiated an easement that ensures the outside of the building will reflect the historic character.

The Historic Preservation Board chose the project for an annual award. Park City officials presented a painting of the building at a recent City Council meeting. The painting, by artist Cara Jean Means, will hang on the third floor of the Marsac Building.