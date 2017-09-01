Park City Miners Day: know the parking and transportation drill

Park City leaders want Miners Day crowds to know the drill prior to the festivities.

City Hall has crafted a transportation and parking plan meant to guard against problems on Monday. Labor Day is celebrated as Miners Day in Park City in honor of the industry that drove the economy for decades before skiing started.

There are expected to be big crowds in Park City on Sunday and Monday. Park City officials project upward of 20,000 people will attend the Park Silly Sunday Market, about the same size of crowd as on past Sundays before Labor Day. The Miners Day events – a parade followed by mucking and drilling contests – could attract 17,000.

There will be impacts on parking and traffic on Sunday and Monday. City Hall on Sunday will charge $20 for China Bridge parking from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Drivers must enter from Marsac Avenue. Someone who holds City Hall-issued green dot or blue square parking permits should park in the Gateway Center garage or in the lot on the north side of the Marsac Building on Sunday and Monday.

A special bus line will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday in an effort to cut traffic in Old Town. The line will run between Park City High School and a stop along Park Avenue close to the Town Bridge. A bicycle valet will operate at the Silly Market to encourage bicycling to the event. Officials will post signs prohibiting Silly Market-goers from parking on residential streets in Old Town and enforcement is planned.

On Monday, meanwhile, Park City will prepare for the Miners Day parade on Main Street and Park Avenue by removing parking starting at 6 a.m. on Main Street, Swede Alley and Park Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street. The streets will close to traffic at 8 a.m. Parking and traffic will be returned by 2 p.m.

There will be a bus lane on Deer Valley Drive on Miners Day and a free bicycle valet will be available behind Miners Hospital.

Parking will be available on Monday at the China Bridge garage. It is priced at $20 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"Plan ahead and give yourself extra time," said Jenny Diersen, who is the municipal government's economic development program and special events manager.

More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select "Miner's Day Celebration Traffic & Parking Impacts" in the Latest News section on the front page. More information is also available by texting PCEVENTS to 888777.