Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department received at least three reports last week about traffic accidents involving drivers hitting deer.

The police occasionally receive reports of collisions throughout the year. There are sometimes increases, though, at the first significant snowfall at higher elevations as wildlife move to lower elevations.

The cases last week included:

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8:39 p.m., the police pulled a driver over on or close to Deer Valley Loop after seeing that not all of the vehicle lights were working. The driver told the police the vehicle was a rental and the officer instructed the driver to call the company for a replacement, according to department logs.

The police reported four parking issues over an 18-minute span starting at 1:43 p.m. The issues were on Munchkin Road or Prospector Avenue, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details.

Cars “up and down” American Saddler Drive were vandalized with eggs, the police were told at 11:18 a.m.

An accident involving two vehicles was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way at 10:58 a.m. Nobody was injured, the airbags were not triggered and the vehicles did not block the road, the police said.

A City Hall bus broke down at or close to the intersection of Royal Street at Deer Valley Drive at 9:07 a.m. The bus blocked much of the width of the road, causing a traffic hazard, the police said.

The police received a complaint, apparently from a Park City lodging property, about a group booking 10 rooms and then putting everyone into one of them. They were asked to separate and quiet down but did not do so, the police said. The Police Department classified the case as disturbing the peace.

Police officers responded to three separate suspected intoxication cases in quick succession, starting at 12:25 a.m. and ending at 12:43 a.m. The cases were on the 800 block of Main Street, the 400 block of Swede Alley and the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. In the case at S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, a man who was suspected to be intoxicated was walking in traffic, the police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10:31 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

At 5:25 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Iron Canyon Court about three people, described as teens, taking plywood and other items up a hillside. They told the person they were using the materials to build a fort, according to police logs. The person was concerned about a fire danger, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as suspected trespassing.

Someone found a wallet on Iron Horse Drive and contacted the police at 12 p.m.

The police at 7:46 a.m. received a report that a kitten was seen on the dashboard of a vehicle in Prospector Avenue. An immobilizing boot had been placed on the vehicle. The police said the person who contacted the department was worried about the colder temperatures.

A police officer stopped a driver at the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley at 8:05 p.m. after watching the vehicle fail to obey a sign prohibiting entry into the Old Town transit center. The offer issued the driver a warning.

A vehicle reportedly rolled backward on the 1400 block of Woodside Avenue at 6:34 p.m. and hit a column between garage doors at a residence.

A dog was reported to be barking “nearly constantly” during the day on or close to Lucky John Drive. The police received the complaint at 4:55 p.m. The police classified the case as disturbing the peace.

The police at 11:13 a.m. received a report about a van parked in a corner of the lot outside the Park City Library. Someone may have been living in the van, the police were told.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:49 p.m., the police were called to Shadow Ridge Road, where the music from a room, apparently at a lodging property, was “so loud it’s shaking the walls,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 someone was reported to be sleeping in the back of a car on Ledger Way. The person was gone by the time the police arrived.

A large tour bus was reported to be idling on the 500 block of Main Street at 6:28 p.m. It was there with the engine running for 10 minutes, the police were told. It was gone by the time the police arrived.

A man was reportedly seen sleeping under blankets in a stairwell somewhere along Main Street at 8:43 a.m.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the police stopped at least four drivers between 7:59 a.m. and 8:32 a.m. for left-turn violations. At least three of the cases were logged at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.