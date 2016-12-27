Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of hit-and-run traffic accidents in disparate locations of the city.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, a vehicle parked on Park Avenue was hit by another vehicle in a hit-and-run case. The police received the report at 1 p.m. The accident occurred in the morning, the police said.

The day before, on Friday, Dec. 23, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 11:43 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, meanwhile, a hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. on Saddle View Way. The police logs did not provide details.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6:37 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Ontario Avenue. Nobody was injured. Public police logs did not provide other details. Earlier that day, at 12:43 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Empire Avenue. Nobody was injured in the Empire Avenue accident, either.

At 5:40 a.m., someone was found sleeping on a couch in a Main Street building. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A disorderly conduct case was logged on Main Street at 12:16 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:55 p.m., a disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street.

At 11:21 p.m., the police received a report about people lighting fireworks along Park Avenue, in the vicinity of the Park City Library.

The police at 9:40 p.m. were told someone threw snowballs at buses somewhere along Empire Avenue, hitting the vehicles. Just earlier, at 9:33 p.m., three or four men were reported to be throwing snowballs at cars on Park Avenue. Empire Avenue and Park Avenue are located close to each either.

Someone at 5:58 p.m. filed a report about a snow-removal company burying fire hydrants as the snow was cleared. The call was logged somewhere along Empire Avenue.

Fencing protecting a construction site reportedly fell over or appeared to be close to falling over somewhere along Sidewinder Drive at 5:03 p.m.

The police were called to a location along McHenry Avenue at 3:07 p.m., when a neighbor was reported to be using a snow blower aimed at the street. The police were told the snow caused a problem as cars became stuck.

On Friday, Dec. 23 at 5:09 p.m., the police received a delayed report of a tire-slashing incident on Sidewinder Drive. The damage occurred Dec. 16, the police were told.

At 12:41 a.m., the police received a report that a person, apparently a driver, nearly hit a pedestrian at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive.

On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:43 p.m., an airbag somehow was triggered on a motor coach measuring 45 feet in length on Deer Valley Drive. The vehicle, though, could not be towed, according to police logs. The Police Department indicated the motor coach created a traffic hazard.

At 7:56 p.m., two people at a Kearns Boulevard establishment claimed their wallets were stolen. Public police logs did not provide details.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11:39 p.m., a piece of luggage was found in the street somewhere along Woodside Avenue.

The police received a call at 10:56 p.m. about a dispute regarding a taxi fare. The driver was in front of a hotel, apparently on Park Avenue, after two passengers refused to pay. The Police Department indicated it was a civil issue rather than a criminal one.

A vehicle was reported to be stuck on ice in a driveway on Lowell Avenue at 9:29 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:11 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be parked in someone’s driveway on Ontario Avenue.

Two moose were seen close to the roadway on S.R. 224 at 5:52 p.m. The police said the animals created a traffic hazard. A little bit earlier, at 3:55 p.m., a moose was seen along Captain Molly Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the moose would amble into traffic.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2:15 p.m., the police received a report that snowshoes, which were described as new and still boxed, were found along Swede Alley.

At 10:42 a.m., the police received a complaint that tires had been slashed in the overnight hours. The vehicle was in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Homestake Road.

On Monday, Dec. 19 at 10:55 a.m., a smartphone was found in a Deer Valley Drive parking lot. The police were contacted.