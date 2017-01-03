Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

On Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2:48 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone reporting seeing water pouring out of a ceiling on Heber Avenue. The person told the police they were on the top floor of a garage when they saw the water. The Police Department indicated there was an issue with a utility.

The Police Department responded to three reports of problems on Main Street in quick succession starting at 1:15 a.m. The first one dealt with a disorderly person, followed by an unspecified alcohol offense and then a suspected intoxication case. Public police logs did not provide details about the cases.

At 12:40 a.m., the police apparently came across a man in a vehicle parked somewhere along Bonanza Drive. He told the officer he was a designated driver for the night and was waiting for friends to call him. The Police Department initially indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A party, described as very loud, was reported in a condominium on Three Kings Drive was reported at 12:09 a.m. The police classified the case as disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at 9:56 p.m., a woman’s cellphone was reported to have been stolen. It disappeared at 2 p.m., the police were told. Police logs indicated the phone was in a location along Norfolk Avenue, but it was not clear whether it was stolen there or found on the Old Town street.

Ice skates were reportedly stolen from an address on Gillmor Way, the street where the Park City Ice Arena is located. Police logs indicated it was not clear when the ice skates disappeared. The case was reported at 1:51 p.m.

The police at 1:19 p.m. reported a vehicle had been abandoned somewhere along Woodside Avenue. There were also five unspecified parking problems on the Old Town street within the same hour of the report of the abandoned vehicle.

At 10:07 a.m., a car was reported to be parked in a restricted underground garage on Lowell Avenue. The car’s back hatch was open and the flashers were activated, the police were told. It had been there since before 7 a.m., according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

An assault was reported at 9:22 a.m. on Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

Fireworks were reported at 2:50 a.m. on Shadow Ridge Road.

At 2:44 a.m., loud people were reported to be in a hot tub in a common area at a Lowell Avenue property. The police classified the case as disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9:12 a.m., 10 unspecified parking problems were reported on Homestake Road.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:56 a.m., a man was reported to be sleeping in a stairwell on Main Street. The Police Department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

On Monday, Dec. 26 at 9:31 p.m., a suspected burglary was reported somewhere on Daly Avenue.

At 4:38 p.m., the police received a report that tires on a car had been slashed in a parking lot somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. The police classified the case as criminal mischief.