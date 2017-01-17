Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

Cars that were apparently parked along Deer Valley Drive upset a person last week, leading to a report to the Park City Police Department.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:29 a.m., the police received a report from someone asking that the cars be moved immediately. The caller was “vary agitated and hung up on dispatch,” the department said.

In an unrelated case later that day, another parking issue drew the attention from the police. At 8:10 p.m., the police were told cars were parked on both sides of the street somewhere along Empire Avenue. The section of road effectively became a one-way street with the parked cars narrowing the drivable space, the police indicated.

There have been numerous parking issues spanning several weeks as Park City was hit by heavy snows, making it more difficult to find a spot to park. More parking issues are anticipated in the next week as Sundance Film Festival crowds arrive in Park City. There are typically numerous parking problems reported during the festival.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6:41 p.m., fireworks were reported on or close to Crestline Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 5:50 p.m. were told a dog had been left outside somewhere along Quaking Aspen Court. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried about the dog’s safety, according to department logs.

A woman found a purse at a store on Main Street and turned it over to the police at 12:01 p.m.

Someone contacted the police at 7:01 a.m. reporting that a man was seen along Woodside Avenue, apparently “somewhat hiding” behind snow and cars, according to department logs. The police were told the man was bleeding from his head. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, a hit-and-run traffic accident was logged somewhere along Park Avenue at 4:21 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:11 a.m. received a complaint about the suspected theft of a backpack and unspecified ski gear on Prospector Avenue. The police were told the back hatch of a vehicle was left open as it was unloaded after the person returned from a vacation. Items were missing when the person returned, according to department logs. The police classified the case as a vehicle burglary.

On Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:35 p.m., two moose were seen somewhere along Kearns Boulevard.

At 12:25 p.m., the police received a report that a door had been kicked in at a rental unit on Kearns Boulevard. Paint was thrown onto a wall in the living room as well, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Two moose were seen in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Park Avenue at 10:35 a.m. The animals were attempting to cross the street, the police were told.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:53 p.m., the police and the Park City Fire District were summoned to respond to a Christmas tree that was reported to be on fire. The tree was in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the police fielded a series of reports about slide-off accidents. There were at least 12 cases between 9:28 a.m. and 5:07 a.m. on streets like Marsac Avenue, Iron Horse Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:33 p.m., someone found a wallet in a snowbank on Park Avenue and contacted the police.

On Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:15 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Woodside Avenue worried about a neighboring property. The police were told a retaining wall was built in a fashion that causes snow to shed on the caller’s home, causing damage. The Police Department indicated the issue was civil rather than criminal in nature.