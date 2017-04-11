Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of elk sightings, both in the vicinity of a busy state highway.

On Sunday, April 9 at 9:30 p.m., a herd of elk was seen crossing S.R. 224. The animals were a traffic hazard, the police said. Public police logs did not provide a detailed location along the state highway. The stretch of S.R. 224 inside Park City runs from the city limits as it passes the McPolin Farm to the upper reaches of Deer Valley.

On Friday, April 7 at 12:55 p.m., meanwhile, a group of elk, described as large was seen in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The animals were close to the McPolin Farm and were attempting to cross the state highway, the police were told.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of elk and other wildlife like deer and moose. Officers responding to a sighting typically attempt to ensure an animal does not become a traffic hazard. They also stop people from disturbing animals.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 9, a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street at 2:10 a.m.

On Saturday, April 8 at 7:08 p.m., a motorcycle was reported to have been vandalized somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 1:19 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, April 7, the police at 9:57 a.m. were called to a location along Sidewinder Drive, where a man was seen walking around a playground and smoking. The man got into a car and then got out, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, April 5 at 11:33 p.m., a person was seen sleeping inside a vehicle on Round Valley Drive.

A violation of Park City's rule against vehicle idling was reported somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 12:54 p.m. Another violation was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 8:26 a.m.

On Tuesday, April 4 at 3:25 p.m., someone inside a vehicle reportedly threw garbage out and then drove away. The report was logged in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. The Police Department classified the case as suspected littering.

The Police Department at 3:03 p.m. received a report that a man, described as older and driving a Kia Soul, asked a teen boy if he wanted a ride. The boy was in front of Treasure Mountain Junior High School waiting for a Park City bus at the time, the police were told. The case was logged on Lucky John Drive, though. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, April 3 at 11:06 p.m., a person on Cooke Drive reported losing $400 and a speaker. Public police logs did not provide details, but the department classified the case as a suspected theft.