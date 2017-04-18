Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports, apparently unrelated, about people who might have been prowling around a residence or broken into a home.

The two cases were reported on different days and in different neighborhoods. Both of them involved different sets of circumstances, according to police logs.

On Friday, April 14, the police at 2:09 p.m. received a report from someone claiming to have video footage of a person described as a prowler around a residence. The police were told the person was seen in the footage looking onto windows and attempting to open doors. The case was reported on Aspen Springs Drive. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Tuesday, April 11 at 10:11 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint from someone at a Park City residence that a person may have been inside the home that night. The bedroom and bathroom lights were on even though the person said they are always turned off at that time, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case, reported in Prospector, as a suspected burglary.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 16 at 8:24 a.m., the police received a report of someone finding a trail of droplets that appeared to be blood in the vicinity of the Iron Horse district. The droplets led from a door, to stair and then to a sidewalk, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, April 15 at 11:31 a.m., a vehicle was reported to have been damaged by a car wash in Park City. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

On Friday, April 14 at 6:19 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 2:48 p.m. received a complaint about an online transaction. The police were told someone listed unspecified items for sale on the Internet. The person who purchased the items sent a payment check suspected to be fraudulent, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details, including the dollar figure involved in the case. The call was logged on Broken Spoke Way.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated somewhere along Swede Alley at 2:40 a.m.

On Thursday, April 13 at 1:28 p.m., the police received a report of someone breaking a window on Main Street. The incident triggered an alarm, the police said. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Someone was seen sleeping in the back of a vehicle on Kearns Boulevard at 1 a.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, April 12, the police were told a large bronze sculpture of a bear was stolen on the 500 block of Main Street. The sculpture is valued at $20,000, the police were told. The police determined the disappearance was a prank and the sculpture was returned.

On Tuesday, April 11, a man was seen walking through a parking lot in the Iron Horse area at 9:12 p.m. appearing to be intoxicated, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, April 10 at 8:03 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported somewhere along Little Kate Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

An unspecified category of burglary was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 6:46 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 1:03 a.m. responded to a case logged as disorderly conduct somewhere along Kearns Boulevard.