Park City police blotter | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department on one day last week received at least three reports involving animals starting in the evening and extending into the nighttime.

The cases on Tuesday, June 27 did not appear to be related. At 10:48 p.m., a livestock problem was reported on Richardson Flat Road. There were wildlife issues reported at 9:58 p.m. on an unspecified block of Park Avenue and at 5:54 p.m. on the 2000 block of Park Avenue.

Another case was reported on Sunday, June 25 at 9:15 a.m. at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

Public police logs did not provide details about the species involved in the wildlife cases. In many reports about wildlife, the police are called to respond to sightings of deer or moose.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Friday, June 30 at 5:16 a.m., a carbon monoxide alarm sounded somewhere along King Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m., a vagrancy report was logged on Short Line Road.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 8:27 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported somewhere along Park Avenue.

Parking problems were reported at 11:33 a.m. on Monarch Drive and at 10:06 a.m. on Solamere Drive.

A traffic accident was reported at 9:28 a.m. on Guardsman Connection. The police said nobody was injured.

A case logged as disturbing the peace was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue at 1:47 a.m.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Park Avenue at 1:28 a.m.

On Tuesday, June 27, the police received two reports of suspected thefts. One was reported at 2:50 p.m. on Main Street while the other was logged on Park Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, June 26, the police received two reports of traffic accidents. One was logged at 7:54 p.m. on Norfolk Avenue while the other was at 6:55 p.m. on Round Valley Drive. Nobody was injured in either of the accidents, the police said.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Kearns Boulevard at 9:22 a.m.