Park City police blotter

On Friday, Sept 1 at 12:50 p.m., the police pulled over a driver on the 2100 block of Lucky John Drive, indicating there was a stop-sign violation and the person was traveling at 35 mph in a place where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. Public police logs indicated the stop was made during school hours. Lucky John Drive is close to the Park City School District campus.

A violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 6:34 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10:36 p.m., someone in the vicinity of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue heard a loud noise sounding like a gunshot. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A carbon monoxide detector was triggered at an address on Fairway Hills Court at 7:48 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department was contacted at 12:28 p.m. after three snowmobiles were found in a location that hindered a Park City Water Department crew. The machines were found in the vicinity of Marsac Avenue and Twisted Branch Road. The police classified the case as a parking problem.

A pickup truck reportedly backed over a stone wall on Deer Valley Drive at 9:03 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about any damage to the truck or the wall.

Police officers over the course of nearly an hour stopped eight drivers on streets like Sidewinder Drive and Wyatt Earp Way for left-turn violations. The drivers were issued warnings. The traffic stops started at approximately 8 a.m. The streets are close to busy Kearns Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 1:05 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Doc Holliday Drive about a neighbor building a fence. The person who contacted the police said the fence may cross a property line. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

Graffiti was found on a waterworks facility close to Daly Avenue at 11:41 a.m. Graffiti was also found on a nearby gate, the police were told.

A transient was reported to be sleeping somewhere along Prospector Avenue at 9:31 a.m. The person left before the police arrived.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:22 a.m., the police received a report of a traffic accident in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Homestake Road. One of the vehicles collided with the rear of the other, the police were told. Department logs indicated the police were told the driver of the vehicle that hit the other one was texting at the time. Nobody was injured, but the scene blocked one lane of traffic.

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 3:41 p.m., the police received a complaint about a red light not changing along S.R. 248 at Quinn's Junction.

At 11:43 a.m., the police received a report about a possible homeless camp spotted off Snow Creek Drive. The camp was reported to be in the vicinity of a trail and close to the Park Avenue police station.

The police were contacted after someone found a wallet at 11:13 a.m. on Snow Creek Drive.