Park City police blotter

On Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m., someone on Sidewinder Drive contacted the Police Department after their vehicle suffered a flat tire. The vehicle was in a parking lot and the person did not have a spare. The person wanted assistance from a tow truck.

A woman riding an E-bike contacted the Police Department at 1:12 p.m. reporting the bicycle stopped working. The woman was in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and White Pine Canyon.

The police received a complaint at 10:57 a.m. about a driver reported to be passing on the shoulder of the road on U.S. 40 eastbound.

On Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:41 p.m., someone contacted the Police Department indicating that a dog was chained to the back bed of a truck on Park Avenue. The animal appeared to be in distress, the police were told.

The police were called to the southern end of Daly Avenue at 5:12 p.m., when a man, described as "strange," was reported to be requesting gasoline.

Someone went to the Park Avenue police station at 2:24 p.m. asking the police about the legal length of a knife that can be carried on a belt. Public police logs did not provide details.

Recommended Stories For You

A truck was reported to be partially blocking the road on the 200 block of Swede Alley at 1:21 p.m. The Police Department, though, logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling vehicles.

A piece of debris, apparently a rain gutter, was seen in a travel lane on S.R. 248 at 8:49 a.m. It was a traffic hazard, the police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9:36 p.m., a woman was seen walking on the shoulder of the road along S.R. 224. She was very close to the road and cars swerved to miss her, the police were told.

The Police Department at 9:13 p.m. received a complaint about someone who might be cutting down trees or conducting similar work on Mountain Oak Court. The activity was very loud, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4:40 p.m., two people were reported to be stuck in an elevator in a building somewhere along Park Avenue. They were in the elevator for 20 minutes by the time the police were contacted.

At 4:01 p.m., someone on Golden Way contacted the police concerned about discarded cigarettes. The person was apparently worried about the possibility of fires starting, according to public police logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected littering.

On Monday, Sept. 4, someone found a purse on Swede Alley and contacted the Police Department at 8:08 p.m.

A party, described as large, was reported on Saddle View Way at 7:34 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department told the police the people at the party were not believed to live locally, according to department logs.

A vehicle was reported to be parked in a location where it blocked driveways on Norfolk Avenue at 12:39 p.m.