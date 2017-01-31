Park City police blotter: Sundance visitors approach moose | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last week were busy with Sundance Film Festival crowds as officers responded to numerous noise complaints, parties and other cases that are typical during the festival.

There were reports of disorderly conduct, suspected intoxication and loud people. Some of the cases included:

Sundance is typically the busiest stretch of the year for the Police Department.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:53 a.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Marsac Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A loud party was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 2:51 a.m. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. A little bit earlier, at 2:28 a.m., another loud party was reported. The party was on Three Kings Drive and involved between 20 and 30 people, the police were told.

The police at 2:11 a.m. were told a person was lost on Amber Road. The person was cold and not prepared for the temperatures, the police said. The police were told the person was at a party on Main Street and is staying with friends.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 p.m., a man reported to be wearing a tank top fell into the snow while attempting to get into a nightclub. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

On Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:03 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. Just earlier, in an apparently unconnected case, a hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Skis were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue at 3:42 p.m.

Someone approached the police at 2:09 p.m. inquiring about rules regarding dumping snow onto a neighboring driveway. The report was logged on Paddington Drive.

A man was found sleeping in the Old Town transit center at 3:21 a.m. He left without incident, the police said.

A wallet that was “full of money” and credit cards was found at 2:11 a.m. on Prospector Avenue. The police were contacted.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, an assault was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

At 6:03 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen “running around the road” in the vicinity of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The animals were seen moving down Marsac Avenue. Earlier that day, at 7:47 a.m., two moose were seen close to the road somewhere along S.R. 224. It was not clear from public police logs whether the animals were the same in the two cases.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:15 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported along Gold Dust Lane. Another hit-and-run case was logged on Kearns Boulevard at 3:06 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:02 p.m., a woman was reportedly hit by her own vehicle and was left limping. The woman did not want medical assistance, the police said. The case was logged on Rossie Hill Drive.

At 4:13 p.m., taxis and other transportation vehicles were seen on Daly Avenue.