Park City police blotter: the Sundance 2017 edition | ParkRecord.com

Park City police blotter: the Sundance 2017 edition
Beer and alcohol mixers stolen, pipeline demonstration reported
January 24, 2017
The Park City Police Department last weekend dealt with numerous cases related to the crowds in the city for the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival.
The reports seemed to be similar to those during past opening weekends, when the crowds are typically the largest. There were disorderly conduct cases and people suspected to be intoxicated.
Some of the cases reported during the first few days of the festival included:
The opening weekend of Sundance is usually one of the busiest stretches of the year for the Police Department as crowds, traffic, demonstrations and drunken revelers descend on Park City, particularly the Main Street core.
Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:
On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:54 p.m., the police received a report that three storage units in a garage were broken into somewhere along Prospector Avenue. The police were told latches were torn off a door. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected burglary.
A vehicle was reported to be idling on Main Street at 4:10 p.m.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sandridge Road at 2 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.
The police at 1:25 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Rossie Hill Drive about a person seen with a rifle. The person was apparently carrying the weapon from a parking spot to a residence. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.
At 10:51 a.m., a drone was seen “hovering” above the Park Avenue police station. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.
A wallet was reportedly stolen from a purse on Main Street at 8:59 a.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:04 p.m., someone reportedly refused to pay a cab fare on Marsac Avenue. The police classified the case as a suspected theft.
A car reportedly blocked a driveway somewhere along Park Avenue at 6:01 p.m. The police were told another driver could not get out of the driveway.
At 2:29 p.m., the police received a complaint that a driver for a privately held snow-removal company attempted to hit someone with a plow blade three times. The report was logged in the vicinity of Rossie Hill Drive and Ontario Avenue.
A man was seen pacing on top of a hotel roof on Main Street at 1:28 p.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.
