Park City police blotter: the Sundance 2017 edition | ParkRecord.com

Park City police blotter: the Sundance 2017 edition

Beer and alcohol mixers stolen, pipeline demonstration reported

The Park City Police Department last weekend dealt with numerous cases related to the crowds in the city for the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival.

The reports seemed to be similar to those during past opening weekends, when the crowds are typically the largest. There were disorderly conduct cases and people suspected to be intoxicated.

Some of the cases reported during the first few days of the festival included:

  • on Friday, Jan. 20, at least 20 demonstrators protested the Dakota Access Pipeline along Main Street at the 7th Street intersection. The police said the demonstrators did not obstruct pedestrians or drivers but hung a banner on the Town Bridge.
  • on Jan. 20, graffiti was discovered on the side of a building on Main Street. The police said witnesses told officers a tall, slender man who wore a beanie and mask was responsible. He carried “what appeared to be a ‘spray paint gun’” and fled in the direction of the China Bridge garage, the police were told. Officers were unable to find the man.
  • on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:14 p.m., the police received a report that $3,000 worth of unspecified property was stolen from a Main Street VIP suite. The goods were taken the night before, the police were told.
  • on Jan. 22 at 7:35 a.m., the police were told 40 cases of beer and alcohol mixers were reported to have been stolen. The beer and mixers disappeared at between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. the day before, the police said. The Police Department, though, indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

    The opening weekend of Sundance is usually one of the busiest stretches of the year for the Police Department as crowds, traffic, demonstrations and drunken revelers descend on Park City, particularly the Main Street core.

    Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

    On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:54 p.m., the police received a report that three storage units in a garage were broken into somewhere along Prospector Avenue. The police were told latches were torn off a door. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected burglary.

    A vehicle was reported to be idling on Main Street at 4:10 p.m.

    A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sandridge Road at 2 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

    The police at 1:25 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Rossie Hill Drive about a person seen with a rifle. The person was apparently carrying the weapon from a parking spot to a residence. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

    At 10:51 a.m., a drone was seen “hovering” above the Park Avenue police station. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

    A wallet was reportedly stolen from a purse on Main Street at 8:59 a.m.

    On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:04 p.m., someone reportedly refused to pay a cab fare on Marsac Avenue. The police classified the case as a suspected theft.

    A car reportedly blocked a driveway somewhere along Park Avenue at 6:01 p.m. The police were told another driver could not get out of the driveway.

    At 2:29 p.m., the police received a complaint that a driver for a privately held snow-removal company attempted to hit someone with a plow blade three times. The report was logged in the vicinity of Rossie Hill Drive and Ontario Avenue.

    A man was seen pacing on top of a hotel roof on Main Street at 1:28 p.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.