Park City police blotter: the Sundance 2017 edition | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last weekend dealt with numerous cases related to the crowds in the city for the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival.

The reports seemed to be similar to those during past opening weekends, when the crowds are typically the largest. There were disorderly conduct cases and people suspected to be intoxicated.

Some of the cases reported during the first few days of the festival included:

on Friday, Jan. 20, at least 20 demonstrators protested the Dakota Access Pipeline along Main Street at the 7th Street intersection. The police said the demonstrators did not obstruct pedestrians or drivers but hung a banner on the Town Bridge.

on Jan. 20, graffiti was discovered on the side of a building on Main Street. The police said witnesses told officers a tall, slender man who wore a beanie and mask was responsible. He carried “what appeared to be a ‘spray paint gun’” and fled in the direction of the China Bridge garage, the police were told. Officers were unable to find the man.

on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:14 p.m., the police received a report that $3,000 worth of unspecified property was stolen from a Main Street VIP suite. The goods were taken the night before, the police were told.