Park City police SUV suffers extensive damage in accident | ParkRecord.com

A police sport vehicle was badly damaged in a traffic accident on Wednesday night involving a suspected drunken driver, the Park City Police Department said.

Rick Ryan, a police captain, said two officers responded to a call at approximately 10:45 p.m. involving a man walking along the road on Deer Valley Drive appearing to be intoxicated. The two police vehicles were parked on southbound Deer Valley Drive close to the skate park at City Park with their police lights activated.

As the two officers were talking to the man, a woman driving northbound crossed all the lanes of traffic, striking the police car in a head-on collision, Ryan said. He said the police officers were not injured.

“This car missed them by about a foot,” Ryan said.

The police vehicle was taken to the Public Works Building for storage. The damage is extensive, particularly on the front of the driver side. The hood is bent badly and the bumper is out of alignment. The collision triggered at least two airbags.

Ryan said the Utah Highway Patrol investigated the accident and arrested the driver who hit the police vehicle on a drunken driving charge. She was not injured, he said.

“We were very fortunate we didn’t have any deaths out of this. It was that close,” Ryan said.