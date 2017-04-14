Park City seeks members for Old Town panel | ParkRecord.com

Park City is seeking people to serve on the Historic Preservation Board, a panel that has some authority in development matters in Old Town and also has an influential role as City Hall's design guidelines in the historic district are crafted.

The seven-member Historic Preservation Board holds broad duties in Old Town, but it does not hold the same power as a long-defunct panel known as the Historic District Commission. A previous Park City Council essentially replaced the earlier commission with the Historic Preservation Board in a streamlining move.

The Historic Preservation Board's most notable duty is acting as the appeal body when staff-level decisions regarding building designs are challenged. A developer unhappy with a staff decision about designs is able to appeal the decision to the panel. City Hall's strict design guidelines in Old Town have long been controversial with the development community, and disputes put before the Historic Preservation Board are occasionally notable to the wider community.

The Historic Preservation Board, meanwhile, holds other duties in Old Town like recommending rules meant to encourage preservation and recommend incentives that encourage preservation. The panel holds a role in an important City Hall-kept inventory of historic sites as well as some oversight in cases that involve the deconstruction of buildings listed in the inventory.

The Park City Planning Department anticipates the Historic Preservation Board in the next year will be heavily involved with a revision of the design guidelines and, likely, an updating of the inventory of historic sites. The department also says the Historic Preservation Board is expected to be tasked with reviewing relocations and reconstructions of historic buildings as well projects that involve a construction method known as panelization. Projects that involve a panelization, which is when the walls of a building are removed, a new skeleton is built and the walls are put onto the new skeleton, are sometimes monitored closely by the preservation community to ensure a building retains its historic character.

City Hall has posted an advertisement seeking four members. Three of them involve full three-year terms while the other one is for a term that ends in May 2018.

Someone is not required to be a resident of Park City to serve on the Historic Preservation Board. Members are paid $60 per meeting and are given privileges at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center and Park City Ice Arena. They may also use City Hall ski passes to Deer Valley Resort.

Mayor Jack Thomas appoints members of the Historic Preservation Board after consulting with the Park City Council. The elected officials interview the hopefuls prior to the appointments.

Historic Preservation Board meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month starting at 5 p.m. with the possibility of additional meetings if they are needed. City Hall says the panel typically meets between 12 and 18 times annually.

More information and applications are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select the "Historic Preservation Board Vacancy" link in the Latest News section. The direct link to the application is: http://52.26.130.11/Home/ShowDocument?id=7279. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on April 28.

For more information, contact Louis Rodriguez in the Park City Planning Department at 615-5061 or louis.rodriguez@parkcity.org.