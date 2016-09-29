PCMR falls to 13th in influential magazine rankings | ParkRecord.com

Park City Mountain Resort surrendered two places in Ski magazine’s influential rankings, finishing in 13th place for the 2016-2017 season, an unexpected mark against what was otherwise the historic debut of the largest ski resort in the U.S.

PCMR placed No. 11 the previous year, itself a drop of four spots on the list. The resort has given up nine places since it reached its highest ranking, No. 4, during the 2012-2013 ski season. Canyons Resort finished No. 23 last year, a fall of nine spots.

The rankings this year are the first since the merger of PCMR and Canyons Resort into a single property under the ownership of Colorado-based Vail Resorts.

The construction of the Quicksilver Gondola that links the terrain of the two former standalone resorts created unprecedented anticipation for the most recent ski season as the industry, tourism officials and skiers witnessed the opening of a 7,300-acre property that stretches from Main Street to Canyons Village through more than 300 trails and 41 lifts.

Deer Valley Resort retained its No. 3 ranking. It has spent more than a decade at or close to the top of the list.

PCMR did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the rankings.

Mayor Jack Thomas said it was a surprise “to see the ranking drop so much.”

“I saw dramatic improvements to the infrastructure of Park City mountain and The Canyons,” Thomas said, adding, “How did we drop that fast when the resort put so much into the mountain?”

Thomas said the skiing was good last season and PCMR was managed well.

The mayor said he is grateful that Deer Valley’s ranking “held strong.”

“The way our resorts are ranked are a reflection of our community. We know we have a great town,” Thomas said.