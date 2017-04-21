Perk up a day with Park City officials | ParkRecord.com

Two members of the Park City Council are scheduled to appear at a Coffee with Council event on Tuesday.

Andy Beerman and Tim Henney are slated to attend the gathering as part of a rotating schedule of appearances by Mayor Jack Thomas and the five members of the Park City Council.

The event is scheduled at the Park City Library from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Park City's elected officials see the monthly Coffee with Council gatherings and the similar Apres with Council events during the ski season as opportunities to discuss issues with Parkites outside the formal setting of an official City Council meeting.

Recent gatherings have covered a wide range of issues. The mayor and City Councilor Becca Gerber in March addressed City Hall's ambitious housing goals, the possibility of extending bus routes farther into neighborhoods and the future use of Bonanza Flats if City Hall completes the purchase of the expanse of open space.

The event in February, held in the weeks after the Sundance Film Festival finished, involved an important talk about the operations of the festival.

For more information about the Coffee with Council, contact Linda Jager, who is the community engagement manager at City Hall, at 615-5189 or linda.jager@parkcity.org.