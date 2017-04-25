Police Blotter | ParkRecord.com

The following incidents reported to the Park City Police Department, happening between April 17 and April 23, 2017, included:

Wednesday, April 19, at 6:05 a.m., a resident on Payday Drive reported that cars in the area had been unlocked and broken into sometime after 7:30 the night before.

At 6:42 p.m., a duck was reported on the side of the road in Kearns Boulevard. It was described as being injured "or doing something weird."

Thursday, April 20, at 4:19 a.m., police responded to a house on Prospector Avenue when a man was reported to have broken into the residence, trying to steal a router.

At 5:19 a.m., A suspicious man was reported on Swede Alley. Witnesses reported he wore a black backpack and a light gray sweat suit. The man was alternating between hobbling and walking normally.

Friday, April 21, at 7:31 a.m. ducks were reported walking close to traffic.

At 12:44 p.m., a woman was spotted picking up a wallet thought to belong to a female employee at a nearby business on Bonanza Drive. The employee had dropped her wallet in the business's parking lot. The incident was recorded on video.

Saturday, April 22, at 1:12 p.m., a man reported his daughter's phone was stolen on Park Avenue.

Sunday, April 23 at 12:05 a.m., Park City Police conducted a Welfare Check. A man was sleeping on the bench by the piano at the Old Town Transit Center.

At 1:10 a.m., a business on Sidewinder called asking for assistance in getting approximately 20 people back into their rooms. They were using the property's pool after hours.