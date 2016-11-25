Roadwork planned in 2017 on busy street in Prospector | ParkRecord.com

Park City in 2017 plans to redo a busy stretch of road in Prospector and has scheduled an open house to provide details of the work.

The project involves the section of Prospector Avenue between the Bonanza Drive and Sidewinder Drive intersections. That part of Prospector Avenue is heavily traveled by people headed to and from the Prospector business district as well as people who live in the residential neighborhood of Prospector.

Matt Cassel, the Park City engineer, said City Hall wants the work to start by the end of May with completion anticipated by Oct. 15. The work is forecast to cost approximately $1.5 million. Federal grant money will fund $1 million of the total, Cassel said.

Project highlights include:

repaving the street

replacing the curbs and gutters

replacing streetlights with ones that are environmentally friendly

the construction of five bus pull-outs meant to ensure traffic flows better in the vicinity of bus stops