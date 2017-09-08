Summit County resident receives namesake award for philanthropy

For prolific Summit County philanthropist Amy Baker, altruism is a value that has never been in question.

"That's what gives me pleasure… Being able to help other people, that's been my whole life," Baker said.

The People's Health Clinic awarded Baker with her own award at their 7th annual Healthy Laughs fundraising event last Saturday, the first ever Amy Baker Lifetime of Giving Award. Baker is a supporter of the nonprofit clinic, which provides health care for uninsured residents of Summit and Wasatch counties.

"It was a complete honor," Baker said.

Baker and her husband Barry, both longtime media executives, have become well-known for their philanthropic endeavors in the area. Their prominence comes even, as Amy says, many of their contributions are anonymous. The award is the latest public acknowledgement of their activity, which ranges from Amy's seat on the advisory board of Image Reborn, a foundation that hosts retreats for women diagnosed with breast cancer, to supporting cancer research efforts at Vanderbilt University.

Beth Armstrong, executive director of the clinic, said the award is intended to highlight the recipient's contributions to the communities of the Wasatch Back.

"It's less about what they [Amy and Barry Baker] do for us specifically and more about what they do for the community," Clinic executive director Beth Armstrong said. "They're involved in many, many aspects of the community."

The event consisted of a comedy set by David D Williams, chairman of the People's Health Clinic board, and fellow comedians Moody McCarthy and Tim Walkoe.

"It was a sellout," Baker said. "The comedians were terrific; they got the point across how important the People's Health Clinic is to the city."

Armstrong said ticket sales for Healthy Laughs brought in almost $60,000 in donations, or about 15 percent of the clinic's yearly budget.

"The clinic has an annual budget of less than $900,000 a year and we see about 8,000 patients with that money, so every dollar we bring in is huge for us," Armstrong said.

As for future plans, Baker said she wants to help raise awareness of the clinic and encourage other Parkites to pitch in.

"People need to be aware of the importance of the People's Health Clinic and need to support it. It just doesn't sit there on its own… I don't count other people's money, but there are a lot of people who can afford to help it, and we need to start reaching out to those," Baker said.

The People's Health Clinic is located at 650 Round Valley Dr. in Park City and can be reached for appointments via telephone at (435) 333-1850. Park City Transit provides free Dial-a-Ride bus service to the clinic between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.