Summit County residents have many reasons to march | ParkRecord.com

“I’m participating because it’s one small way to show the world that most of us are compassionate Americans who care deeply about equality and human rights. I’m concerned to have a President who got elected with extraordinarily divisive rhetoric, and it’s important to demonstrate to the administration that intolerance won’t be tolerated.”

“I think it’s important for people to raise their voices. I feel like humanity has been treated poorly recently. I feel people have forgotten what being human is about. It’s about love.”

“I’m hoping the march will create a greater sense of passion. We must learn how we can work better together.”

“We must solidly stand with each other to support equality and rights for all individuals. We are at a critical juncture in our country that requires those who feel strongly about equality to take action. I can’t sit on the sidelines and watch our country be so divided over important issues without having a voice.”

“I march in solidarity with women who stand to lose decades of progress to gain simple rights that men have always enjoyed. I march for our town, state and country to see that women are not satisfied with being marginalized anymore. I march to be seen so that women’s health care, however debated, is a fundamental human right.”

“I am an immigrant from Argentina, although I have been raised in Utah for most of my life. I teach children in Park City as well, and I’m marching to help build a better future and empower them.”

“I’m marching because I have two teenage daughters, and we are very involved with trying to make sure they get a good look at the world and understand how politics works and aren’t just passive consumers.”

“I guess the reason I’m going to the march is mainly because of Planned Parenthood, but I thoroughly support the other groups as well.”

“I see women as leaders. I want the rest of our city, state, nation and world to see women in the same light.”

Cara Murphy will march for women’s rights. Brian Feltovich is going to support his teenage daughters. Maria Jose Cordova plans to carry her rainbow-colored “Love Liberates” sign to encourage equality for all.

Summit County residents have many reasons for participating in the Women’s March on Main. And while everyone who talked to The Park Record is concerned about President Donald Trump’s administration and the values of those in it, they all agreed they will walk down Park City’s Main Street on Saturday morning to stand for their ideals, instead of railing against a Trump presidency.

In her interview with radio station KPCW on Wednesday morning, Cindy Levine, the event’s organizer, reiterated a similar point. She said the march projected to see participation by thousands is about positivity and civil liberties.

“It’s a freedom of speech march,” Levine told KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher. “What we ask and what we want from this is to be aligned with our mission statement, which is extremely thoughtful. It’s respecting civil liberties, human rights, [and] women’s rights that deeply impact us all.”

In November when Trump became president-elect, Tania Knauer knew it was time to rally Park City residents to fight against his threats to defund, among other things, reproductive health care. A board member of Planned Parenthood’s Utah Chapter, Knauer will walk with about 40 people representing the nonprofit that offers reproductive health care and family planning services. She is excited to march in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands who will walk in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Knauer said she sees Saturday’s march as an opportunity to get the ball rolling for people who plan to get involved with governmental decisions by communicating with legislators.

“November obviously set the wheels in motion for a lot of things to change in this country, particularly Planned Parenthood,” Knauer said.

In addition to being at the march, Knauer will be at the State Legislature this month to lobby for some sex education bills and against other proposed laws.

While Knauer will tote signs representing Planned Parenthood on Saturday, Murphy is going to support gender equality in a broader sense. She said she’s witnessed sexism, and wants to address the negative effects of female stereotypes.

“My parents got divorced,” Murphy said. “When my mom was on her own, I know it was much harder for her within the community to get the support for her business that she had when my dad was still in the picture.”

But marching for women’s rights, whether it has to do with pay equality or reproductive rights, is one of many reasons Summit County residents plan to take to the streets.

Cami Richardson wants to make sure progress for LGBTQ rights does not take a step backward.

“I am a transgender individual who lives in Kamas,” Richardson said. “I am marching to show my support for the LGBTQ community, which I believe, under the Trump/Pence Administration, might see the years of progress that have been accomplished toward this community turned upside down.”

Teri Orr, who will march in support for women’s rights, is also concerned about freedom of the press. Trump, who has had a contentious relationship with journalists, has mentioned putting limits on press coverage, and Orr doesn’t want to see that happen. The former Park Record editor and current executive director for the Park City Institute will address the importance of journalism when she speaks at the event.

“The underlying theme of this is that we stay alert from now on,” Orr said.

Orr and other Summit County residents hope people will pay attention to the march in Park City. Feltovich said it’s important to show there are people in communities in Utah, and in the U.S., who don’t share the conservative views of Trump and those who voted for him.

Feltovich feels the celebrity presence at the march, since it’s taking place during the Sundance Film Festival and will be led by Chelsea Handler, will put Park City on the map.

“It’s funny to have a celebrity-powered march when we have a celebrity as a sworn-in president,” Feltovich said. “I think we are going to use Sundance as a platform. There is possibly going to be a little bit of media attention on Park City because of Sundance. We may have some celebrities in the crowd participating.”

Those interviewed by The Park Record hope activism won’t fizzle out after Saturday’s event. Cordova said she hopes the historic event will encourage people to love one another and to want to make a difference.

Cordova, who is concerned with the amount of hate she’s seen expressed in Facebook posts and the news, hopes the march will open people’s eyes and remind them of the often-used motto “love trumps hate.”

“I feel like people have forgotten what being a human being is about,” she said. “I feel like we need to remember to believe in love. Love is my main belief.”

The Women’s March on Main Street will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. It will start at 220 Main St. in the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot and will end with a rally at 626 Swede Alley in the Flagpole Parking Lot.